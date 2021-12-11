 Skip to main content
Letter: Irresponsible for elected officials to encourage military to disobey a lawful order
Letter: Irresponsible for elected officials to encourage military to disobey a lawful order

I am a Vietnam veteran. I was honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star.

I mention the National Defense Service Medal because I got that for volunteering to join the Navy during a time of war. My recruiter made it very clear to me that by joining the military I was giving up my civilian legal rights and was now subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

One of the rules of the code is you cannot refuse to carry out a legal order. If I am given an order to attack an enemy position and the odds are I may not survive the attack I still must follow my orders.

As far as I can tell, the order to take the COVID-19 vaccine is a lawful order and as such must be followed. To suggest that the Oklahoma National Guard doesn't need to follow this order amounts to inciting mutiny. Those trying to undermine our governing institutions need to resign now.

The president of Oklahoma State Medical Association called it a "gross misrepresentation of how we do things in medicine" to suggest anyone should be deterred from being vaccinated because of the science.
