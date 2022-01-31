 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Investigate price gouging on natural gas price spikes
Letter: Investigate price gouging on natural gas price spikes

I've read lately about the incredible increase in natural gas prices – up to 900% by one estimate – during the great freeze of 2020.

All the articles I read treat the increase kind of matter-of-factly, but I'm astounded that energy companies were allowed to raise prices that much purely as a result of greater demand.

When Big Pharma gouges people for a necessary drug, the hue and cry goes up and – somehow – the price seems to get lowered. Why didn't that happen with natural gas prices?

If anyone thinks that big business has the people's best interests at heart, just consider that they've caused PSO prices to be higher for the next 20 years. Our government – including Gov. Kevin Stitt – must work in the interests of people and stop this incredible greed from happening again.

Anyone for solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources now?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

