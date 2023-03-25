Why is everyone so surprised that Oklahoma keeps coming in second in the race for the location of large manufacturing companies?

Extra money thrown to these companies has little effect when the political situation here plays havoc with the public education system, the medical choices of individuals and families and the personal freedom of citizens.

Oklahoma's overall tax base is among the lowest for business. Cutting taxes will not bring business here.

Investing state money in education and infrastructure just might. If the governor would not jump the gun in announcing the names of the companies looking to relocate and allow the professionals (Mid-America Industrial Park) to negotiate, the outcome might be different.

