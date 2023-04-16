Our (and other) state legislatures are keeping themselves very busy identifying and removing anything that they decide our children mustn't see, like printed information about sexuality, gender issues, naked bodies, etc. And yet, body knowledge is part of the information necessary for children to develop into secure, well-functioning adults.

I visited my grown daughter recently, and she told me, as part of a conversation about her childhood, that her mother never explained menstruation to her.

I know this lack of parental training is not at all uncommon, so where do children learn? Well, I'll tell you — it's not from any book in their school or public library It's from the Internet.

The internet is incredibly full of across-the-spectrum information and misinformation, and just about every kid has a cell phone. The information available is exceptionally graphic, and there are no restrictions on who's looking.

If our legislators really want to control who sees what, and who watches porn, rather than just stoking ignorant fear, they need to start with the Internet. And good luck with that!

