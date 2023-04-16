A thanks to all the Republican leaders in the state and notion for identifying and banning dangerous books. Of course, people will seek them out to read them to find out how harmful they are.

Banning and censoring books makes them more widely read. We Democrats are thankful for that unexpected benefit.

However, an important point is missed: internet availability of all books.

School kids spend more time on the internet than on reading physical books. They also are more adept on the internet than parents. Good luck banning books on the internet.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.