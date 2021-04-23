 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Intentions of Founders applied to other amendments
0 comments

Letter: Intentions of Founders applied to other amendments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One has to appreciate letter "Be true to the Founders with gun laws" (April 17). 

The idea that we should consider the “thoughts and intentions of the Founders” can be applied to other amendments as well.

How about the First Amendment? The establishment and prohibition clause applies to religious organizations of the late 18th century in the U.S., not to those here now.

Freedom of speech would apply to that between individuals in person not that on radio, television, internet and the like.

The press of that time consisted of newspapers, magazines, and pamphlets.

All of them were produced by machines in which type was placed by hand, and the press was hand-cranked.

Let’s go back to that by all means.

There are other parts of the Constitution where these ideas can be be applied, so let’s be open to them.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the March 26 Tulsa World editorial: Vaccination success story.
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Rethinking the word 'native'
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rethinking the word 'native'

"The true native peoples of where I reside in northeastern Oklahoma are those whose ancestors originally inhabited the land, and from whom it was stolen, with the Caddo, Osage and Wichita most often identified as being indigenous," said Tulsa resident Bobbie Henderson. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News