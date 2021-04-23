Letter: Intentions of Founders applied to other amendments

One has to appreciate letter "Be true to the Founders with gun laws" (April 17).

The idea that we should consider the “thoughts and intentions of the Founders” can be applied to other amendments as well.

How about the First Amendment? The establishment and prohibition clause applies to religious organizations of the late 18th century in the U.S., not to those here now.

Freedom of speech would apply to that between individuals in person not that on radio, television, internet and the like.

The press of that time consisted of newspapers, magazines, and pamphlets.

All of them were produced by machines in which type was placed by hand, and the press was hand-cranked.

Let’s go back to that by all means.

There are other parts of the Constitution where these ideas can be be applied, so let’s be open to them.

