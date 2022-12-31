Letter: Insurrection costs

President Donald Trump continues to cost the American people even as he fades from public acceptance. I refer to the legal processes required to bring him to justice and to investigate his role in attempting overthrow of his lost election.

Also, I refer to the FBI personnel required to retrieve the top secret federal documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago illegally. Then, asking the Georgia Secretary of State to "find" several thousand votes to allow him to win in that state.

Just consider the time, personnel and resources required to uncover, report, document and indict. Trump has been responsible for wasting federal resources in a way that makes the Watergate scandal look like a walk in the park.

This unethical and egotistical ex-president has wasted human and governmental resources which could have been devoted to enhancing our government instead of having to rescue it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video: