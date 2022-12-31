 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Insurrection costs

  • 0

President Donald Trump continues to cost the American people even as he fades from public acceptance. I refer to the legal processes required to bring him to justice and to investigate his role in attempting overthrow of his lost election.

Also, I refer to the FBI personnel required to retrieve the top secret federal documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago illegally. Then, asking the Georgia Secretary of State to "find" several thousand votes to allow him to win in that state.

Just consider the time, personnel and resources required to uncover, report, document and indict. Trump has been responsible for wasting federal resources in a way that makes the Watergate scandal look like a walk in the park.

This unethical and egotistical ex-president has wasted human and governmental resources which could have been devoted to enhancing our government instead of having to rescue it.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Ginnie Graham hosts author Barry Friedman to wrap up 2022, whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, or any/all holidays this month. A look back at the year's inspirations (son's graduations), disappointments (low Oklahoma voter turnout, lack of movement on climate change and other major issues) and more.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: LIV Golf image

Letter: LIV Golf image

"I suggest the Saudis provide food, medical supplies and shelter for the starving and sick children and adults in Somalia and Ethiopia." says Tulsa resident Forrest Miller.

Letter: Don't break law

Letter: Don't break law

"I have a simpler solution to consider. Stop doing those activities that result in jail time." says Bixby resident Bruce Dieterlen.

Letter: Pass Afghan Adjustment Act

Letter: Pass Afghan Adjustment Act

"Most (Afghan refugees) are in immigration legal limbo, many of them separated from their spouses and children, culturally isolated and without the purpose of their previous professions." says Tulsa resident Matthew Flynn.

Letter: Wanting rationality

Letter: Wanting rationality

"I write not in defense of the Democratic Party, far from it, but in opposition to zealous and myopic policies that have no place in our real world." says Tulsa resident Malcolm Taylor.

Letter: Haloes crossed

Letter: Haloes crossed

"The sad truth is that even after that unique infant grew into the mature man, "the true Light … was in the world, … and the world did not know Him." says Broken Arrow resident John Schwane.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert