Letter: Instead of questioning Christians, focus on real issues

The recent Tulsa World column, as well as mass media’s phobia with Christianity and those professing their faith therein, is puzzling (“Why are evangelicals so angry?” Jan. 9).

What’s the fear? Christianity – a religion that teaches to love your neighbor as yourself, help the sick and poor, respect authority, profess your faith in Jesus Christ by choice, guided by the best seller, self-help, time-tested, book ever written called the Bible – seem innocent enough principles.

With so many pressing topics to examine, may I suggest concentrating on a few, including our inept government operations; $3 trillion yearly deficits; inflation; open borders while a pandemic rages and drug overdoses alarmingly increase; state statutes; special interest control; lax campaign finance regulations; inadequately addressing record crime; and bungled, misguided foreign policies for starters.