Letter: Instead of pushing a prison rodeo, how about a prison program that works?

The Tulsa County fairgrounds provide luxurious arenas for numerous rodeo competitions, yet those events draw miniscule audiences. So, is a prison rodeo in far-off McAlester going to prosper, as Gov. Stitt hopes?

As a child, I attended the annual prison rodeo in Huntsville, Texas. It featured brutal, prison-only events such as inmates scrambling to snatch a hundred-dollar bill tied between the horns of a raging bull. There was blood aplenty.

When a bull rider gets thrown at a free-world rodeo, the announcer says, "Your applause is the only pay he'll receive, if you think he deserves it." At a prison rodeo: "That's OK, the judge says he's got 99 years to get it right."

The violence and harsh humor that were acceptable to 1960s audiences likely are not today. The Texas rodeo ceased in 1986.

Stitt argues vaguely that a rodeo would help prisoners transition to freedom. Instead, he should consider the superbly successful Prison Entrepreneurship Program in Texas.