Letter: Instead of pedestrian bridge, let's help the homeless

The issues we have in Tulsa with the homeless are many, and the mayor could have addressed the housing issue with the money spent on a new walking bridge across the Arkansas River. But it wouldn't have gotten the attention for the Gathering Place.

That bridge is pointless. What is on the other side worth walking to when we have so many people living on the streets and in encampments? Some cities have built encampments for homeless that are huts with beds, heating and air conditioning, communal showers and toilets like we have at church camps.

Until the least of us are cared for, the city is a failure.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured videos:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.