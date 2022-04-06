 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Instead of cutting taxes, designate revenues to invest in state

  • 0

There are numerous bills currently in the state Legislature cutting taxes on multiple items. Each of these cuts, if enacted, would bring minor monetary savings to the average Oklahoman, however collectively they have the potential to be devastating for the revenue stream of our state.

The elimination or decreasing taxes does absolutely nothing to improve the quality of the state. Legislators have a very short memory as we have had four state revenue failures since 2015 (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020).

Instead of cutting all of these taxes, which the state will never see or have the opportunity to invest in itself, how about doing something “out of the box” and designating revenue to various departments to actually improve Oklahoma?

This would include higher education, public education, health care, infrastructure, and crime prevention.

For example, instead of reducing corporate taxes (most of which would go out of state), designate specifically these taxes for higher education. Instead of cutting the franchise tax, have the designated tax money that would have been lost go specifically to improving health care for Oklahomans.

People are also reading…

Oklahoma currently ranks 48th in health care, 42nd in education, 44th in crime and corrections, and 37th in economy.

Instead of cutting taxes or increasing taxes, let’s maintain our tax structure and try designating those taxes that were going to be decreased specifically for needed services. Fiscal responsibility and logic must prevail as a state cannot “cut” itself to prosperity as has been shown time and time again.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert