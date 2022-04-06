Letter: Instead of cutting taxes, designate revenues to invest in state

There are numerous bills currently in the state Legislature cutting taxes on multiple items. Each of these cuts, if enacted, would bring minor monetary savings to the average Oklahoman, however collectively they have the potential to be devastating for the revenue stream of our state.

The elimination or decreasing taxes does absolutely nothing to improve the quality of the state. Legislators have a very short memory as we have had four state revenue failures since 2015 (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020).

Instead of cutting all of these taxes, which the state will never see or have the opportunity to invest in itself, how about doing something “out of the box” and designating revenue to various departments to actually improve Oklahoma?

This would include higher education, public education, health care, infrastructure, and crime prevention.

For example, instead of reducing corporate taxes (most of which would go out of state), designate specifically these taxes for higher education. Instead of cutting the franchise tax, have the designated tax money that would have been lost go specifically to improving health care for Oklahomans.

Oklahoma currently ranks 48th in health care, 42nd in education, 44th in crime and corrections, and 37th in economy.

Instead of cutting taxes or increasing taxes, let’s maintain our tax structure and try designating those taxes that were going to be decreased specifically for needed services. Fiscal responsibility and logic must prevail as a state cannot “cut” itself to prosperity as has been shown time and time again.

