Letter: Instead of calling the Fire Department, I got help from my new neighbor

I have done a lot of stupid things in my life – some on purpose, some by accident – but all a matter for laughter when the pain was over.

It happened again this week when I was retrieving our cat from our front yard. As cats sometimes do, she darted between my legs causing me to lose balance and fall backwards into a large rose bush, stripping off a couple of large branches as I went down and ending up unable to move.

My first thought was to call the Fire Department to lift me out of my bed of thorns. But our new neighbor just happened to be standing in his driveway next door.

Out of mercy, he didn't laugh at my predicament, but proceeded to lift me to my feet without questioning how I could be so stupid.

He is going to be a good neighbor.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.