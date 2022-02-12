Letter: Instead of banning books, take a look at what kids see on the internet

As more and more noise is made over banning books and teaching "critical race theory," I can't help but wonder about what students are taking from all this.

Just a moment of thought results in the crystal clear realization that kids today get far more of their information and influence – good and bad – from the internet than from books or even teachers.

Have you seen how much graphic sex, or misinformation and deception, is on the internet lately? If not, do so – you will be staggered.

So why is there so much noise about banning books, when the worst books are laughably mild compared to the graphic filth and lies available online?

I think that most of the noise is political misdirection to keep the masses riled up about something they might be able to influence and away from noticing political game-playing.

It's vital for parents to have involvement in their children's learning, but that involvement has to include everything that influences their learning. Leave books alone and go after the real influencers.

