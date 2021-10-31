Letter: Instead of avoiding the pandemic problem, let's tackle it

How can the government mandate protection against smallpox, the measles and tuberculosis, but ignore COVID-19? The premise is absurd. You are either for strong action to safeguard Oklahoma's health or you are not.

This has nothing to do with employers’ rights. It has to do with the fact that nearly three-quarters of a million Americans have died from COVID-19 and our governor is trying to find new ways to derail the goals of our president.

Help Oklahomans weather this pandemic more successfully and stop fighting aggressive vaccination. We are not returning to the deadly flu of the early 1900's.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.