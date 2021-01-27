Letter: Inspired editorial cartoon depicts the journey to save lives

I am surprised that a writer was offended by the editorial cartoon on Dec. 13 depicting the three wise men searching for Jesus as equivalent to scientists searching for a lifesaving vaccine ("Editorial cartoon offensive to Christians," Dec. 22).

I found the cartoon to be emotionally relevant and allegorically satisfying.

The search for the vaccine is a search for saving precious human life.

One cannot help but consider the possibility that the distress by those offended is colored by political beliefs.

Unfortunately, political perspectives are interfering with saving lives.

