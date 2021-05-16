Letter: Inordinate court fees keep former inmates from success

As someone affected by the criminal justice system, I can speak to the challenges of re-entering society after incarceration.
After my sentence, I was welcomed into a re-entry home free of charge.
Through the program, I started saving money. But when it was time to move out on my own, I struggled to cover my everyday expenses due to the inordinate amount of fines I had to pay.
I owed over $60,000 dollars in CLEET penalty assessments, AFIS administrative fees, sheriff service fees, court costs and $8,000 in probation.
These funds go to the county as a form of restitution but are not relatable to my offense.
As a result, I was left working a day and night shift job, which limited time spent with my children.
It was a continuous struggle to keep food on the table as well as pay the utility bills. But, I had no other options or places to turn for assistance.
If I fall behind in any payment, I could find myself back behind bars.
While I take full responsibility for my actions, I believe the implications of extreme fines and fees in the state of Oklahoma creates added pressure to individuals who are attempting to rebuild their lives and become productive citizens.
Oklahoma should become a leader in criminal justice reform by examining the necessity of the fines and fees assessed and unlocking opportunities for individuals who need a second chance.
