Letter: Inhofe takes credit for levee funding, but voted no on the bill to fund it
Letter: Inhofe takes credit for levee funding, but voted no on the bill to fund it

Sen. Jim Inhofe is celebrating the recent full funding of the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees Project. His Senate website says, “After years and years of work, I am incredibly proud to announce that the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees Project is fully funded. This has been a priority of mine for as long as I can remember."

The funding was part of a disaster recovery appropriation that was part of a continuing resolution passed by Congress at the end of September. Congressman Tom Cole was the only member of the state’s delegation to vote for that measure.

It's particularly shameless for a politician to take credit for funding in a bill that he voted against. If Inhofe's votes carried the day, Tulsa and west Tulsa would go on living behind the present substandard levees for decades to come.

These guys talk a great game but when they make choices, partisan politics always comes first.

