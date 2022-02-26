Letter: Inhofe old enough to know the facts about Putin

After reading the Tulsa World's article about Sen. Jim Inhofe a few days ago (“Inhofe expects Russia invasion,” Feb. 19) it made me think.

The senator is 87 years old, I am 81 years old, yet being six years younger than the senator I remember 1953, that is when Joseph Stalin, Soviet dictator, died. He had led the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1952.

I remember him being the worst of the worst Russian leaders, even more deadly than the former Russian leader Ivan the Terrible. I am sure that my memory is not that much better than the senator’s, but according to the article in the paper it must be.

The senator's comments of Putin being the worst leader of Russia evidently doesn't take into account the millions of citizens murdered during the reign of Stalin. Millions died in prisons called gulags. Stalin once made the statement, "The death of one is a tragedy, the deaths of a million is a statistic."

I am in no way saying that Putin is a good guy; he is a murderer and caused much harm to his country.