Letter: Inhofe, Lankford have a chance to be heroes

Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford could be heroes.

When news emerged that a bipartisan group of senators developed a common-sense gun safety framework, the two members of our federal delegation have a unique opportunity to stem the tide of gun violence in this country for the first time in three decades.

The plan is patently reasonable. If a finalized bill were to pass, it would create federal incentives for states to pass “red flag” laws; require that the mental health and juvenile records of those under the age of 21 seeking to purchase a gun be scrutinized; and increase funding for school security and mental health services across the nation.

In addition, it would close the “boyfriend loophole” by prohibiting those convicted of domestic abuse from buying a gun and also crack down on gun trafficking and straw purchases.

In other words, should this plan pass, it would promote public safety and save lives. Significantly, per one of the chief negotiators of the proposal, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, it would do so while “protecting law-abiding (citizens’) right to bear arms.”

Both of our senators are at crossroads in their lives. Inhofe is preparing for retirement after over 50 years of public service; Lankford is fighting for his political survival in a primary election at the end of this month. What better way to end one’s political career and sustain the other than by taking steps to prevent another mass shooting?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

