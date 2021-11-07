Letter: Inhofe forgets that Pentagon's vaccine mandate is all about military readiness

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe recently said he was concerned mandating COVID-19 vaccines for our Armed Forces might harm the country's military readiness. This is ridiculous. The senator served in the Army and so did I.

I remember standing in long lines to get multiple shots. When I was sent to Vietnam, I received more shots. Why would the Army force us to get vaccinated? We didn't ask for those shots. The Army vaccinated us solely to maintain military readiness. The Army didn't take a survey, a vote or ask permission. You got vaccinated to protect not only yourself, but your comrades.

On a recent trip to Sapulpa's Ascension-St. John Hospital, the staff was very kind and appreciative that I wore a mask and was vaccinated, except for one nurse who is returning to truck driving because he doesn't want the government telling him what to do.

A functional society requires us all to obey laws and do things for the benefit of all. A good example is polio, which most are vaccinated against. Polio didn't go away because a president promised it would "in a few days."