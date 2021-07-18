Letter: Infrastructure will get everyone home safely

Did you know Oklahoma currently ranks No. 6 in the country for most traffic fatalities?

More than half of the two-lane, state-maintained highways in Oklahoma have deficient shoulders.

Under current conditions, individuals are put in life-threatening situations when simply changing a tire on the side of the road.

Thanks to the proactive efforts of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall to make roads and bridges a priority in this past legislative session, we are on the road to progress.

In 2020, Oklahoma moved from 49th down to ninth in the country for the deficient conditions of bridges.

The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors is appreciative and recognizes the efforts of our state leaders to make infrastructure a priority.

However, the job isn't done.

We must turn our attention to address our deteriorating pavement conditions and hazardous two-lane rural highways and our own Tulsa city streets.