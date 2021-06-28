Letter: Infrastructure plan will boost much-needed resource in tribal communities

Cherokee Nation is proud of its commitment to strengthening our region’s economy.

In one of my first actions as principal chief, I signed legislation, the Career Readiness Act, that doubled our investment in workforce development and training.

My administration has also invested millions of dollars to bring connectivity and broadband access to communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. But we have not stopped there.

I recently signed the Wilma P. Mankiller and Charlie Soap Water Act, which injects new funding to eliminate barriers to clean water access across our reservation.

We’re also investing in infrastructure projects within the Cherokee Nation Reservation that will support jobs and citizens such as the residential veterans center in Sallisaw, and projects bolstering growth and attracting tourism, such as the WOKA Water Park under construction.

Together, we are lifting our communities by building infrastructure and training a skilled workforce.

That’s why I welcome President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.