Letter: Infrastructure bill vote exposes poor representation by Oklahoma delegation
Letter: Infrastructure bill vote exposes poor representation by Oklahoma delegation

Who does our congressional delegation represent? It seems that question, and a number of other questions, are more than fair, considering their vote against the recent infrastructure legislation passed by Congress that benefits every Oklahoman.

Was there an outcry of opposition by their constituents to fixing our roads and bridges? Are they opposed to clean drinking water and improved broadband and power grid?

Isn't it time for them, individually and collectively, to explain to the people of Oklahoma why they have voted against the interests of those they supposedly represent?

I wonder if sometime in the future they just might show up at the completion of many of these infrastructure projects and attempt to take credit for getting them done.

Would it surprise anyone?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg welcomed the opportunity to highlight elements of the new $1 trillion infrastructure deal agreed to by Congress last week, describing it as "a big deal."
