Letter: Infrastructure bill to help Oklahoma, but no thanks to state's congressional delegation

With the passage of the national infrastructure bill, Oklahoma now has a chance to replace or repair its crumbling bridges, roads, water systems and more.

Oklahoma needs the support the bill offers, not to mention the jobs it will provide. Unfortunately, every senator and representative from Oklahoma voted against the bill, solely for partisan reasons in an attempt to deny any win for the current administration.

Our representatives’ partisan games are working against all Oklahomans by attempting to deny progress towards normal quality of life improvements.

Please remember this: Our representatives may have all voted against the infrastructure bill, but when the ribbons are cut and checks handed out, they will all be right there to take credit and give the illusion that somehow their “work” had something to do with getting this bonus for Oklahoma.

If they don’t want to actually help Oklahomans, they should get out the way. If we continue electing lock-step Republicans to send to Washington, nothing will change.

We need to elect representatives who actually care about Oklahomans and will work for the people who sent them there, not their Washington cronies. Our senators’ and representatives’ actions speak louder than their words.