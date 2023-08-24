Frieda Hale, Tulsa
Inflation decreasing on food? What a big lie. My husband and I are still spending about $200 a week on groceries, and we don't eat meat. But we do eat fish, and salmon has tripled in price.
Everything keeps increasing including coffee, milk, vegetables, fruit and yogurt.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!