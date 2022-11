If you think the president tells Walmart what to charge for their goods, that makes no sense.

The one to blame is big oil. When they raise their prices on gasoline, diesel and other oil-related products, it affects the cost of everything else.

Big oil touts record profits; that is why inflation has risen. The president has nothing to do with those increases.

