Letter: Individual rights do not override the rights of everyone else
Letter: Individual rights do not override the rights of everyone else

When do individual rights surpass the rights of others?

We have all kinds of laws to protect us. For instance, we have posted speed limits. If I say this violates my right to drive as fast as I want – no matter how dangerous it may be to others – isn’t this an insane idea?

Those who say they do not want to be vaccinated because it infringes on their individual rights do so even if their own health, as well as the health of others, depends on their actions.

Be a sensible citizen and get the vaccine to protect and serve the good of all.

