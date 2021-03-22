Letter: Independents may hold the answer to growing political divide

Congress is in a party-line standstill. With both sides of the aisle continually leaning on rhetoric vilifying the other, how can these two parties ever come close enough together to pass legislation that is even remotely bipartisan?

In the name of party both parties have cast aside the greater good found in collaboration and have cast aside "We the People" in the process.

Our two-party system has always been one that lends itself to divisiveness. At times, this divisiveness is overcome by a great and just need, but even then it stirs just beneath the surface, waiting for the opportunity to raise its ugly head and drive productiveness out of government's work.

This is not a new problem but it is a problem to which We the People should demand resolution.

Perhaps the answer is in the growing population of independents.

According to a December 2020 Gallup Poll, 31% of Americans are Democrats, 25% are Republicans and 41% are independents.

Even here in Oklahoma, 16% of us have registered as independents.

To be sure, a portion of independents lean toward one party or the other, but the critical point is that they are not strictly bound by either party.