My husband and I just finished watching the young women at the University of Oklahoma win the Women’s College World Series softball championship.

I’d like to congratulate them for their hard work and perseverance. They played with good attitudes and good sportsmanship through the series and represented our state well.

The most significant thing they did, completely on their own, occurred after the final game. Once the team had their moment of celebration with the trophy, the camera panned over to the losing team.

Those young ladies from Florida State were in tears and saddened by their loss. They also played a great game that night, pursuing their dreams and goals. I must admit, I was choking back a few tears for them after their equally hard effort on the field.

The next sight blew me away!

The OU players went over to the Florida team and began hugging each player. After the hugs, they circled around and an OU team member led them all in prayer. Gone were the tears and despair of the losing team. The teams were united as one, thanking God for this opportunity to play and compete with a worthy team.

What an incredible spirit our team has. I rejoiced to see their compassion towards others but mostly their leadership within the team and the spirit of God in their hearts and actions.

Well done, OU women’s softball team. Their last act surpassed all they accomplished before.

