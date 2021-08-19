Letter: Incompetent decisions made in exit of Afghanistan

The Vietnam exit is repeated. Once again U.S. citizens have been lied to by our federal government officials, namely President Joe Biden, about a conflict U.S. military forces are involved in.

This time, it is the embarrassing uncoordinated exit from Afghanistan.

Just as in 1975 in Vietnam, we abandoned hundreds of loyal citizens in Kabul without protection from the Taliban.

Remember the famous photo of the helicopter lifting terrified Vietnamese people off the U.S. Embassy roof?

At the Kabul airport, hundreds of frantic citizens were trying to board departing airplanes.

Our government, led by Biden, just as President Richard Nixon did in 1975, made incompetent decisions. No common sense applied.

What county would now want the U.S. military to secure their country?

Editor's note: Vietnam fell in 1975, when Gerald Ford was president. The U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam was negotiated and completed during the Nixon administration.