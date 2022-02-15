Letter: Income an issue when it comes to abortion

Regarding a recent Associated Press article concerning abortion and minorities ("Minority women most affected by abortion laws," Feb. 6), I would like to see these statistics run by income rather than race.

This might highlight just whose issue this is. The article states a couple of times that it is those who have trouble making ends meet that have a harder time finding an abortion provider. Is that a race issue or an income-based issue?

I notice that few articles about abortion, pro or con, mention adoption as a choice. Perhaps they, and reproductive planning providers, should.

