Letter: In wake of Jan. 6 Capitol riot, yet to be seen if democracy will win

In his 1944 novel, “A Bell for Adano,” which won the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, author John Hersey paints a scene in which Nicolo tells Tina and the Italian-American army officer, Major Joppolo, how Giorgio died in World War II at the hands of his fellow Italians who were drunk and had thrown their wine bottles at Giorgio.

Nicolo said to the Major: “They were crazy, sir. Their one battle and the air raids and what they had to drink. They were not Italians any more, sir. They were not even men.” Major Joppolo replied: “A thing like that could happen in any army, if the men were frightened enough.”

As I read that passage, my thoughts turned immediately to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. However, what happened that day was not Italian against Italian; it was American against American.

The Americans who threw fire extinguishers, flag poles, bottles, etc., were not drunk on wine; instead, it was like they were drunk on power given by someone who thought he had power to overturn the 2020 presidential election and remain in office. Rephrasing Hersey’s Nicolo: “They were not Americans any more, sir. They were not even men.”

Time magazine wrote about the novel in 1944: “…it is the story of a battle for democracy, no less real for being fought without arms, more important than the military engagement that preceded it.” Jan. 6, 2021, was a battle for democracy. Only time will tell if democracy wins.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

