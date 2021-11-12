Letter: In tough times like these, be sure to practice self-care

What is self-care and why is it so important? Within in the last two years, it has been evident that during this pandemic, self-care is needed now, more than ever.

As humans, our initial response is always to help someone before we take care of ourselves. However, if our cup is empty how can we share anything from it with others? We cannot give more of ourselves if there is not anything left to give.

Most people don’t know what self-care is. Self-care can be anything that creates positivity and restores you. Maybe you like to exercise to clear your mind, or watch TV to relax. Time connecting with family and friends and taking in those moments can help some refill their cup.

For others, self-care can be creating a clean environment that further helps them have a clean and refreshed mind. Some do this by cleaning, others do this by enjoying hot baths. Lastly, deep breathing has been proven to reduce anxiousness and levels of stress.

When we don’t take care of ourselves, we suffer mentally and physically. So why aren’t more companies giving mental health days? Without time off, people will continue to work until their health fails them or they have moral injury. People who have time for self-care feel better mentally and are much more productive, which in return helps the company they are working for.