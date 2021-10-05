Letter: In the midst of COVID-19 and political discord, America is tired

We’re tired of fighting a virus, we’re tired of unnecessarily losing our young and old before their time. We’re tired of our homes flooding or burning to the ground.

We’re losing school programs key to a student’s future success.

We’re tired of the disfunction that threatens our government. The constant belligerence among members that serves no purpose.

We no longer trust our neighbors, the news, our churches and what’s taught in our schools. We fight teachers in front of our children, showing how not to act. And we expect them to do better? They won’t.

Violence has replaced peace. We’re using guns instead of compassion to settle our perceived differences, which are minor at best.

We have immigrants that need our assistance, not our belligerence. They’re people just like those who came long ago to begin a new life in a new country, people just like us.

Immigrants built this country, and the unique social qualities, skills and customs they bring keep us strong.