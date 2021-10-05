Letter: In the midst of COVID-19 and political discord, America is tired

We’re tired of fighting a virus, we’re tired of unnecessarily losing our young and old before their time. We’re tired of our homes flooding or burning to the ground.
We’re losing school programs key to a student’s future success.
We’re tired of the disfunction that threatens our government. The constant belligerence among members that serves no purpose.
We no longer trust our neighbors, the news, our churches and what’s taught in our schools. We fight teachers in front of our children, showing how not to act. And we expect them to do better? They won’t.
Violence has replaced peace. We’re using guns instead of compassion to settle our perceived differences, which are minor at best.
We have immigrants that need our assistance, not our belligerence. They’re people just like those who came long ago to begin a new life in a new country, people just like us.
Immigrants built this country, and the unique social qualities, skills and customs they bring keep us strong.
Empathy — caring for others — is the key. Food banks and clothes gathered by neighbors and churches bring all of us closer together. We must integrate them into our country, not separate them because of their color. That’s what leads to distrust and division.
Disinformation is the driving force dividing us. It’s become a tool for the greedy who want our democratic form of government to fail.
The wealthy want to take full control and reduce any oversight limiting profits. They must not be allowed to prevail.
