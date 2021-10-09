Letter: In terms of the pandemic, I felt safer overseas than at home

Having just returned from 12 days in France and Italy, I am even more amazed at the resistance that Oklahomans are putting up toward masking and vaccinations.

Where I visited, it was a nonissue. Everyone wore a mask into a restaurant, everyone was asked to provide vaccination proof before being seated, and many places even required a negative COVID-19 test in addition to the vaccination proof. I saw no one having any problems with this.

Planes, trains, museums and restaurants all required a vaccination certificate before entering. Life is continuing on pretty much as usual where we visited. One might think that masking and vaccinations work.

To return to the U.S. from visiting abroad, a COVID vaccination and a negative COVID test are required. We felt much less exposed to COVID in Europe than here.

