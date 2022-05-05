Letter: In politics, we need a return to civility

Why are we allowing such an uncivil atmosphere for political conversations? There is so much anger and frequent exaggeration or even fabrication.

It appears to be a relentless strategy for some and it works for them. But it is damaging to our democratic process. Outrage and fabrication are unethical and un-Christian. We may differ, but the anger is contagious.

My favorite presidents were those who could accept criticism with humility and good humor. . . Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, John Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. When met with outrage or assault, they would first frequently laugh with a tiny acknowledgement of their frailty and then with good humor quickly turn the conversation to being a teaching moment. What a relief. It was very comforting, soothing and helpful.

We need civil conversations regarding differences on issues. Winning may be the only thing in football, but should not be in politics.

I have been recalling how much fun it was years ago to listen to people argue regarding various issues within the Republican Party. There were wonderful debates with occasionally some radicalized to the right or left. But what most of us long for in our debates is enlightenment.

We want truth and information because we want to make things better. So it is up to us, the listeners, to expect calm, rational discussion of issues which is why we have national public debates. We want to know who is most fit for office. We want to see the temperament of our candidates, what they know and how they handle pressure.

