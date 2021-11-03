Letter: In light of U.S. deaths, COVID-19 vaccine a no-brainer

I read with interest the article on the registration of women for the draft (“Congress may require women to register for draft,” Oct. 11). My guess is that if the U.S. were to be involved in a non-nuclear war that killed 700,000 of our citizens in the first two years, the draft would have emerged. Age and gender, as well as other restrictions, would evaporate. We might even consider healthy dogs.

When drafted, no matter how earnestly you cry about your rights and freedom, you will be inoculated, dressed and ordered about. If you stand by your convictions, you will watch from behind bars. The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear your case.

Having first-hand experience in this matter, as well as many others of my vintage, I can tell you that if getting a shot and wearing a mask could keep you from getting killed in battle as well as satisfy your obligation to your country, it just seems like a no-brainer. That might be the reason why the age group with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate is, shall we say, the most experienced.