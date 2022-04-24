 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: In light of new abortion laws, women who miscarry now at risk

I am fortunate to be the mother of four children, but I also had a miscarriage.

When complications found me in the ER, the hospital doctor repeatedly asked, “How do you know you are miscarrying? Who told you?” I explained an ultrasound had revealed it; that my doctor said I would lose the pregnancy. His questions never stopped.

At last my own doctor arrived, performed a procedure and that was that. But I have never forgotten the feeling of being at the complete mercy of a physician who, for some reason, did not believe me. I have since wondered if he suspected that I had had an abortion. At the time, the procedure was not illegal so for me the issue is moot.

However, I fear that in the context of illegal abortion, a woman will have to prove that she is in fact miscarrying. Some readers might dismiss this: “That would never happen!” But given my experience, I worry that doctors will be expected to act as judges.

I humbly ask those who advocate making abortion illegal in all circumstances to explain how safeguarding the greater good of the unborn will not lead to a “less” good for a woman like myself. All human life has dignity, including the life of an utterly ordinary woman who finds herself dealing with a medical crisis like no other, heartbroken and scared, lying on the exam table of an emergency room.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

