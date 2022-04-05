Letter: In a tale of two governments, Cherokees leading while state flounders

The Cherokee Nation is once again leading on an issue that will impact everyone, not just Cherokees. Oklahoma should pay attention.

The Tulsa World has done a fine job of covering problems as to the lack of affordable housing and homelessness. The Cherokee Nation is actually taking action.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has proposed $120 million for housing. Half will be for new home construction. Millions of dollars will address helping elders and addressing homelessness. All of it will help Cherokees, but it will also ease the burden of these housing issues on every one of us.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma leaders seem to ignore the issue, tripping over each other to mindlessly cut taxes or fan the flames of social issues.

It’s a tale of two governments: One serious about progress and the other bankrupt of any new ideas.

When will the state of Oklahoma start following the Cherokee Nation’s lead? It could start with housing.

