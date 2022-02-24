Letter: In a more fractured world, we need to be a more unified country

Ray Dalio's recent book on the changing world order provides a clear-eyed and well researched history documenting the declining power of America.

A number of historians, including David Brooks, talk of reverting to old patterns of war, authoritarian leaders and conflict. Post World War II, we assumed America and the world order of improving rights is self-sustaining.

In fact, any analysis of history and current world governments confirms it to be the exception. Brooks talks about the work we all need to do to support a healthy society and tend the garden of democracy.

I have many concerns and disagreements with anti-government anarchists of the right and socialists on the left. Aided by corrupted and dysfunctional echo chambers, we've turned the manageable compromise of political issues into unscalable chasms. However, these issues pale in comparison to an authoritarian world without American leadership.

Without a doubt, America is the world’s last best hope. There is no version of a reduced and fractured America that can survive the decline much less, lead the world against growing authoritarian powers.