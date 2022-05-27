 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: In 2018, we blew it with our choice for governor

Oklahoma voters' choice for governor four years ago wants another term. Here are some considerations:

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s campaign promised improvements making Oklahoma a top 10 state. In truth, Oklahoma ranks near the bottom of any quality of life measurable, including health care and the education of children. Drive the roads, streets and highways and see if they are top-10 quality. Watch 100-year-old municipal infrastructures disintegrate with no initiative being taken for the future.

More than a few of Stitt’s appointees and associates are spending government funds with no regard for stewardship, rules or fraud. The earliest COVID-19 relief funds were misspent from the start. Skirting and bypassing normal purchasing standards resulted in masks paid for and not delivered, and a hideous surplus of "medicine" approved by no one professionally.

The most recent scandal unfolding is the Swadley’s restaurant fiasco that includes the governor's involvement in the minutia of a squirrelly business arrangement. So fa,r investigators have found alleged large pricing abuses and further disregard of governmental purchasing standards.

This governor committed $15 million (with incentives up to $300 million) to an electronic automaker plant to locate near Pryor, with promises of jobs and industry. Last week, this automaker announced publicly that it might not be in business a year from now due to financial instabilities.

Voters blew it in 2018. Does anyone in their right mind want four more years of this?

