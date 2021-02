If the Tulsa Health Department wants to improve its vaccination process, it should send some folks to visit the vaccination site in McAlester to see how it’s done.

The McAlester site is the picture of friendly efficiency with plenty of social distancing.

I went there recently, and I have a friend who went there a few days before me. He had the same experience.

Ken Maricle, Tulsa

