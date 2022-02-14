Letter: Improved access through BOK Tower site needed

Two recent articles discussed the construction of a food court in the BOK tower. Living downtown, it is hard to ignore the lack of pedestrian access between the south side of downtown, where many residents live, and the Arts District, where much of the arts, entertainment and restaurant activity is centered.

Currently, there is no path for the public through the BOK Tower on evenings or weekends. The only route is a long one past a series of blank walls and parking lots.

I hoped part of this project would finally address the lack of a direct pedestrian route connecting the two sides of downtown, but apparently not. The city has taken other steps to improve downtown walkability, but continues to ignore the “gaping wound” in the middle of downtown.

At minimum, gating businesses on the BOK main levels and providing security after hours would allow pedestrian access through the BOK Tower during set hours on weeknights and weekends.

Better yet, including construction of a pedestrian bridge from the BOK Tower food court across First Street to the Center of the Universe would encourage foot traffic between businesses in north and south downtown, as well as past the new food court.