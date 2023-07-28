Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum wants Tulsa taxpayers to vote for his $814 million laundry list of overdue maintenance tasks, inflation adjustments and public restrooms with new parking lots west of the new pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River.

This is the place where two containment caps are being built to capture oil seeps. The new pedestrian bridge will not have any shade. I hope the weather cools off for the opening of this bridge. Maybe it will cloud over with more storms.

There are also the perennial street repairs and new streets for south Tulsa. Those potholes are getting expensive for the driving taxpayer.

I am concerned this plan is incomplete.

What about the quality of the water in the Arkansas River? When will we know about the hydrocarbons, refining chemicals and high levels of unhealthy bacteria in the river now and the future?

