Letter: Impressed with Tulsa Health Department vaccine distribution

I just got my first vaccination at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Expo Center. I was extremely impressed.

There were a lot of people but tons of parking. I did not have to stand in line outside or inside.

I walked in the door, was handed a clipboard with a form to fill out and led to a chair at least 20 feet from anyone else.

I filled out the form and handed it to a person who came to my chair. A National Guard member gave me the shot, and I didn't even feel it.

After the shot, I was given a card to bring back for the second dose in three weeks. I sat for 15 minutes, then left.

I was there a total of 30 minutes. This could not have been more professional.

Please share with anyone concerned about getting the shot. There are a lot more appointments opening up.

