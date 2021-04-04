 Skip to main content
Letter: Important priority to renovate E. Fred Johnson Park
Letter: Important priority to renovate E. Fred Johnson Park

I commend the Tulsa World editorial "Tulsa's Johnson park finally getting attention it deserves" (March 22) for bringing to light what the original purpose and intent was for the establishment of E. Fred Johnson Park, near 61st Street and Riverside Drive, almost 60 years ago.

I further commend the city's Tulsa Parks and Recreation Department for pursuing this need and purpose for our Tulsa's neighborhood citizens. 

With the magnitude and growth of our city, the protection and positive use for these valued green areas scattered throughout are, and can continue to be, truly jewels for the neighborhoods. 

Editor's Note: Judith P. (Johson) Koontz is the daughter of E. Fred Johnson.

