Letter: Important lessons from the Olympic Games

It has been about a week since the Olympics have begun, and I am astonished, again, by the level of the athletes participating.

Hearing the stories of how they got there:

The teenager while fleeing Syria pulled a boat safely to shore. The gymnast who made his way to the balance beam and tumbling mat despite a normally career ending injury.

Athletes bringing a medal to their state, country or ethnic group for the first time.

It’s just inspiring and makes me wonder:Where is my badminton set? Could we fit a ping pong table in the sunroom?

How do they get those huge horses to go through their paces in dressage while my dog excels only at holding down the living room couch?

Or maybe we could take more important lessons away from the Games.

Go through your day with a lighter step, maybe even a skip (but never the extra hop).

Think of your workmates as a team and see if you could reach goals easier.

Take the team mentality home and encourage friends and family members to reach their potential.

Challenge yourself and set a game plan to reach those goals.