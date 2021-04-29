Letter: Immigrants crucial to our country

This country has always welcomed immigrants, and it has made us stronger.

It is very disheartening in today's climate of anti-immigration to see people spread so much hatred toward those who dare to travel to America.

Some of these immigrants do so at the very real threat of their own death just to live a life free of harm to themselves and/or family. They want to be able to provide the basic needs for their families that most Americans take for granted.

Just ask yourself: If the shoe were on the other foot, wouldn't you, too, wish to live and seek out a better life?

Many immigrants played an important role this past year during the pandemic, and our country was better off because of their hard work and dedication.

As a country, immigrants are essential to our survival. Please stop trying to make all of them out to be bad people!

They played a huge role in our food supply, health care and so many other areas that effected our everyday lives.

Congress needs to provide a pathway for their citizenship because they have earned it. We have benefited from them.