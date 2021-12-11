Letter: Imagine that! Oklahoma is not OK

Did you notice last year when Oklahoma replaced its state slogan from “Oklahoma is OK!” to “Imagine That”?
Oklahoma ranks among the bottom of all states in our management of health care, education, and incarceration. We hold the fourth-highest spot in the nation for teen pregnancies, the highest rate of women incarcerated, and our vaccination rates, during a global pandemic, are among the bottom. I do not have to imagine why Oklahoma is no longer OK.
Funded heavily by the oil industry, our state leaders act thoughtlessly about their constituents, the health, education, and opportunities for our children, or the conditions of the planet we are leaving for them.
Their loyalty to a former, twice-impeached president, despite his insurmountable lies and alleged federal crimes surrounding him, is astonishing.
Since Trump announced his presidential campaign, the fight against civil rights, public education and health care has become like a sporting event to his supporters, in which they play with lies and cruelty.
To coin their phrase, they love to “own the libs,” even if it means refusing a scientifically-proven intervention to a deadly virus. It is reminiscent of a murder-suicide pact, with the party in control secretly unloading the bullets from his own gun.
Is there a solution to Oklahoma being not just OK, but better? I imagine that we if we care actively about each other, trusted scientists more than pundits, and stopped electing officials who want to dumb us down and die prematurely, we would be better than OK.
