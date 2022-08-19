 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I'm voting for Lewana Harris for District 6 City Council

  • 0

I, Bruce Denny, with the Lynn Lane Neighborhood Association, am supporting Lewana Harris for Tulsa City Council, District 6.

During the initial stages of the campaign, she reached out to us for input, connection and learning, while listening to our concerns. I attended her candidate meet and greet that was open to all community leaders and citizens.

I felt comfortable because she was approachable, open-minded and she really listened to those in attendance, as we discussed topics such as crime, homelessness, supporting the police and fire departments, and future development of the district.

Additionally, she met with our Lynn Lane Neighborhood Association Steering Committee, listening to and learning about our views on the recent residential zone concerns.

Many of our neighbors have reached out in the past to our current councilor (Connie Dodson) regarding our disappointment with a recent residential zoning issue. We received little or no response.

People are also reading…

I have always believed that when elected officials have been in office too long, they get rooted-in and become less responsive to the people that they are supposed to represent. That is why the president of the United States only gets two terms.

It is time for a change and I am excited to vote for Lewana Harris on Aug. 23, and have encouraged my members to do the same.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.

Letter: Joe Biden is getting things done

Letter: Joe Biden is getting things done

"Just because we have a president who doesn't make himself the center of every news cycle doesn’t mean he isn’t finding ways to be effective behind the scenes," says Tulsa resident Richard Eagleton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert