Letter: I'm voting for Lewana Harris for District 6 City Council

I, Bruce Denny, with the Lynn Lane Neighborhood Association, am supporting Lewana Harris for Tulsa City Council, District 6.

During the initial stages of the campaign, she reached out to us for input, connection and learning, while listening to our concerns. I attended her candidate meet and greet that was open to all community leaders and citizens.

I felt comfortable because she was approachable, open-minded and she really listened to those in attendance, as we discussed topics such as crime, homelessness, supporting the police and fire departments, and future development of the district.

Additionally, she met with our Lynn Lane Neighborhood Association Steering Committee, listening to and learning about our views on the recent residential zone concerns.

Many of our neighbors have reached out in the past to our current councilor (Connie Dodson) regarding our disappointment with a recent residential zoning issue. We received little or no response.

I have always believed that when elected officials have been in office too long, they get rooted-in and become less responsive to the people that they are supposed to represent. That is why the president of the United States only gets two terms.

It is time for a change and I am excited to vote for Lewana Harris on Aug. 23, and have encouraged my members to do the same.

